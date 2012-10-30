If You Want To Work For Old Spice, You Have To Pass These Crazy Internet Challenges First

Ever since the monumental creation of Old Spice’s “Man Your Man Could Smell Like,” the brand has been hailed for its innovative and successful social media strategy.



To keep its social top notch, ad agency Wieden + Kennedy has created a gauntlet of internet challenges for people applying to be Old Spice’s new social strategist, and they’re pretty intense. Applicants must show their mastery of Pinterest, Reddit, Quora, and more.

In addition to sending in their recipe and CV, applicants must complete at least one of the following:

Challenge 1 – Create the best original Pinterest board dedicated to the sport of inline speed skating (NOT roller-hockey).

Challenge 2– Create and post an original piece of content to Reddit that then receives the most upvotes in a single week.

Challenge 3– Create and upload to SlideShare an original, in-depth competitive analysis of the Ed Hardy social media ecosystem.

Challenge 4– Get the most people to friend your mother or your father (or a parent-like figure in your life) on Facebook in a single week.

Challenge 5– Create an original (new) Twitter account and then use it to get the most followers in a week using any verbs you like, but only the following nouns: “BLUEFUDGE,” “HAMMERPANTS” and “GREEK YOGURT.”

Challenge 6– Create an original YouTube video that then receives the most plays in a single week using this script verbatim: #1: “Wait. What are you doing?” #2: “Trust me. This will be fine.” #1: “Ok. Go ahead.”

Challenge 7– Get recommendations on LinkedIn from at least three other people trying to get this job.

Challenge 8 – Create the most reviewed recipe on allrecipes.com in a single week using cottage cheese as an ingredient. The reviews don’t have to be good.

Challenge 9 – Upload the most pictures of your armpit(s) to Instagram during the course of this challenge. The pictures must have your face in them to verify your identity and include the hashtag #mypits.

Challenge 10 – Using Quora, give thought-out, meaningful answers to as many dream catcher-related questions as possible in a single week.

The catch: These challenges must be completed under a veil of secrecy. No saying that its part of a job application for W+K.

Applicants have between today and Monday, November 5. We’ll report back with some of the most creative applications.

