If You Want To Spend $US600 On A Cable Box, Apparently This Is The One To Spend It On

TiVo came out with a bunch of new cable boxes last night, including the top-of-line, $US600 Roamio.

The Verge’s Nilay Patel reviewed the Roamio, and he loves it. He calls it “the ultimate cable box.”

Here’s the “good stuff” he likes about it…

“Integrates cable TV and internet services like nothing else”

“Fast, simple interface”

“TV streaming to iOS devices”

“Support for casting YouTube and Netflix from phones and tablets”

He concludes: “Installing it can be a huge pain, and it’s outrageously expensive — on top of the box, TiVo service costs either $US14.99 / month or a ridiculous $US499 flat fee per unit — but if you’re spending loads of money on cable service with premium channels, it’s worth it. You will record more shows and movies and watch them in more places with a TiVo than with your cable company’s DVR, hands-down.”

Go read Nilay’s several thousand word review, here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.