If You Want To Spend $US600 On A Cable Box, Apparently This Is The One To Spend It On

TiVo came out with a bunch of new cable boxes last night, including the top-of-line, $US600 Roamio.
The Verge’s Nilay Patel reviewed the Roamio, and he loves it. He calls it “the ultimate cable box.”
Here’s the “good stuff” he likes about it…
- “Integrates cable TV and internet services like nothing else”
- “Fast, simple interface”
- “TV streaming to iOS devices”
- “Support for casting YouTube and Netflix from phones and tablets”
He concludes: “Installing it can be a huge pain, and it’s outrageously expensive — on top of the box, TiVo service costs either $US14.99 / month or a ridiculous $US499 flat fee per unit — but if you’re spending loads of money on cable service with premium channels, it’s worth it. You will record more shows and movies and watch them in more places with a TiVo than with your cable company’s DVR, hands-down.”
Go read Nilay’s several thousand word review, here >
