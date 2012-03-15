If You Want To See Sidney Crosby's Return Tomorrow, You'll Have To Find NBC Sports

Photo: AP

Sidney Crosby returns to the ice tomorrow for the Pittsburgh Penguins, three months after his most recent comeback attempt was cut short. And in a smart move, NBC Sports has scrapped their originally scheduled Thursday night game in favour of the Penguins showdown with the New York Rangers.The NBC Sports Network was originally scheduled to air the Montreal Canadiens game against the Ottawa Senators which would have barely registered a blip with American television audiences. But today the young network announced that they will indeed air Sid the Kid’s return.



Crosby has played just 49 games in the past two seasons due to concussion-related symptoms. And a comeback earlier this year was cut short after just eight games when the symptoms returned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.