If You Want To Restore A Classic Maserati, You Can Buy This One For Less Than $1 Million

Many classic cars that come up for auction are impeccable examples of their breed: gorgeous, shiny, expensive.

Just check out this Ferrari, which was the belle of the ball at this year’s Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach.

This 1956 Maserati AG6/2000 Coupe is certainly expensive and, to the right eye, gorgeous. But it isn’t yet shiny. I you want to make it shiny, you’re looking at parting with $US750-950,000 because that will be the price estimate when it goes up for auction early next year in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Gooding & Co. will be auctioning it off. According to the house, it was last registered in 1969 and been tucked away for decades.

Obviously, it’s not in pristine condition, but then again, it’s almost 60 years old. The lines and bones still look pretty good, even if the red exterior has contended with the ravages of time.

The whole point here is to attract a collector who can appreciate with car’s history — it was designed by the Italian firm Allemano, which faded away in the mid-1960s. It’s a reminder that the Maserati brand has been around since the early 20th century, with a legacy that stretches much farther back than the current lineup of luxury cars now on sale in the U.S.

And if that collector appreciates the history, he or she can commit to a restoration project, which would could cost tens if not hundred of thousands more that the eventual selling price.

Personally, I love to get a look at classic finds like this before they’re restored (although seeing them after they have been brought back to their former glory is plenty exciting). It’s a reminder that classic-car archeology is still possible — that beautiful rides like this can still be unearthed.

