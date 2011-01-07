If You Want To Manage A Mutual Fund, Here's What You Better Do

In the last month of 2010, equity funds finally saw net inflows.



Charts from Mike O’Rourke of BTIG:

Photo: BTIG

But foreign equity funds dominated:

Photo: BTIG

And actually, domestic fund flows were negative, still:

Photo: BTIG

The bottom line: Fewer and fewer people need a mutual fund manager to buy American stocks for them. For foreign companies, people still need someone else, so if you want to get into that game, you better be offering to manage something that’s still uncomfortable for most people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.