If You Want To Know How Hot It Is At The Australian Open, Here's Rafael Nadal Sweating

This year’s Australian Open is set to be the hottest on record, with temperatures expected to reach 41C in Melbourne.

(That’s over 105 for Fahrenheit fans.)

But that doesn’t mean any relief is coming for players lucky enough to bag night-time draws.

Here’s Rafael Nadal about to serve in his match earlier tonight against Aussie hopeful Bernard Tomic.

The sweat is actually running off him… and it’s just the fifth game of the match. At night.

And tomorrow the mercury will top 41C.

Nadal eventually got an easy ride when Tomic retired hurt after dropping the first set 6-4, but the heatwave is set in until at least Saturday.

