If you want to know how good Steph Curry is, watch Andrew Bogut not bother waiting for the rebound

Sometimes, it’s difficult to measure how great sportsmen and women compare against each other.

You get weighed down by books of stats, the current state of leagues, endorsement-related PR hype and rose-tinted glasses.

But sometimes, you get a moment, and it’s all you need. Like this:

It’s all in the way everyone reacts when Steph Curry has the ball for the Golden State Warriors. Hornets point guard Kemba Walker just knows what’s coming:

But the best reaction comes from Aussie center Andrew Bogut, who’s heading back down the court before the ball has even left Curry’s fingertips:

That is all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.