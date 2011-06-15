If You Want To Get A Job At A Hedge Fund Don't Even THINK About Wearing This To An Interview

Photo: Nordstrom
There are many unwritten but rigorously enforced sartorial rules on Wall Street.You might not realise they’re being enforced, but they are.
For example, at Goldman Sachs, you can’t wear a pair of Ferragamo loafers if you’re an analyst or associate; they’re a status symbol, and donning a pair too early is not cool.
Across the pond, we were told bankers shouldn’t wear brown ties, as brown isn’t a City colour.
Hedge funds, of course, also have a list of fashion faux pas.
According to one hedge funder-in-the-know, if you have an interview with a hedge fund (via Dealbreaker):
Plain-front pants are ideal.
“For God’s sake, don’t be the guy who shows up with pleated pants,” said an associate at a hedge fund.
So now you know.
Also, prior to the interview, look over these…
