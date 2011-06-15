If You Want To Get A Job At A Hedge Fund Don't Even THINK About Wearing This To An Interview

If this is your only option, go out and buy a new pair.

There are many unwritten but rigorously enforced sartorial rules on Wall Street.You might not realise they’re being enforced, but they are.



For example, at Goldman Sachs, you can’t wear a pair of Ferragamo loafers if you’re an analyst or associate; they’re a status symbol, and donning a pair too early is not cool.

Across the pond, we were told bankers shouldn’t wear brown ties, as brown isn’t a City colour.

Hedge funds, of course, also have a list of fashion faux pas.

According to one hedge funder-in-the-know, if you have an interview with a hedge fund (via Dealbreaker):

Plain-front pants are ideal.

“For God’s sake, don’t be the guy who shows up with pleated pants,” said an associate at a hedge fund.

So now you know.

