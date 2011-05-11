If You Want To Be Your Own Boss And Make That Million At A Young Age

If you want to be your own boss and make that million dollars at a young age, you have to be prepared to make the proper sacrifices. However, if you’re willing to take the hits and roll with what’s going to be thrown at you, then you should be OK in the long run.



Here are the basics of what you need to know and what put the Platinum credit card in my wallet.

– You need to stop being afraid of success. One of things I’ve noticed lately about both younger and older business owners is that they seem to be a little timid when it truly comes to being successful.

The main reason for this is that it is status quo to drive a normal car, live in a regular house with neighbours who like you for how you are and because you are just like everybody else, you live a happy life.

It doesn’t work that way. Wish to argue? I can state 50 cases of unhappy middle-management 40-somethings who are excessively angry at their shortcomings, which are a byproduct of spending 20 years being normal.

We have evidence that we only live one time. Once – that’s what you’re guaranteed. Why not take the chances to be successful? Why not allow others to judge you if you fail?

If you fail, all that happens is that you go work for the aforementioned 40-something in corporate, take your 401(k) that won’t make you rich, your 5,000 stock options and a health care plan that won’t charge you a penny, in case you’re ever in a 30-car pile up.

Let me tell you – if you’re in a 30-car pile up, not having a deductible is going to be the least of your concerns.

In life, everybody dreams of running out on the field and playing ball. Psychology tells us that the need to be loved is innate in the human mind. People want to be seen, they want to be heard, but they are afraid to lose the love.

To expound a bit, by no means is it a lack of talent that blocks them, it’s their gut. It’s the excuse that the timing isn’t perfect or x is not going to fall into place.

What I’ve come to see is that intelligence is an exceedingly small part of the success equation. I don’t find myself that intelligent, I find myself as someone who wants a better life than an employer can give, someone who enjoys creativity and wants to be able to call the shots badly enough that I happen to make money and have fun doing so.

