If You Want This Jeremy Lin Basketball Card, It Will Cost You $50,000

Photo: ebay.com

If you want to own an autographed Jeremy Lin basketball card, it is going to cost you. In fact, it could cost you as much as $50,000 right now on Ebay.The card at right is an autographed Absolute Spectrum Jeremy Lin rookie card, and it currently has a But it Now price of $50,000. There is another Lin card being sold for $39,000. In total, there are currently six cards for sale on Ebay for at least $5,000.



And if we look at auctions that have already ended, we see a lot of money is being thrown around for Lin cards.

There have already been three cards that have sold for at least $7,000, including this 2011 National Treasures cards for $8,900. And in total, 46 cards have already fetched at least $1,000, totaling more than $107,000. That’s an average of more than $2,300 per card.

Jeremy Lin may have already turned down millions of dollars in endorsements. But one he almost certainly won’t turn down is his next basketball card deal.

