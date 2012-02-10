If You Want An Immediate 'No,' Start An Investor Pitch Like This

Photo: aquababeviaFlickr

We conducted a Q&A with billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.He’s a judge on ABC’s Shark Tank and he is an angel investor, so he has seen a lot of startup pitches.



We asked Cuban about the worst pitch he’s ever seen. He replied, “Tons have started, ‘I have a great idea, can you help me?’ or ‘I don’t know where to start.’ Those are an immediate no.”

The best pitches, Cuban says, tell him why the product is different, how it will stay ahead of competition, and how it will give him a return on investment.

Here’s the full Q&A.

The next episode of Shark Tank will air on Friday, Feb 10 at 8 PM.

