US

If You Want A Phone With A Keyboard, This Is Your Only Hope

Steve Kovach

Motorola’s Droid 4 is just made its debut on Verizon. It’s the fourth version of Motorola’s original Droid, the phone that kicked off the Android revolution in 2009. Check out our hands-on video with the Droid 4 below:

 

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

WATCH: What Happens When You Drop This Tablet In A Tub Of Water?

You Don’t Have To Spend A Fortune To Get One Of Those Fancy 4G Phones

Why Is This Phone So Huge?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.