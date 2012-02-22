If You Want A Phone With A Keyboard, This Is Your Only Hope

Motorola’s Droid 4 is just made its debut on Verizon. It’s the fourth version of Motorola’s original Droid, the phone that kicked off the Android revolution in 2009. Check out our hands-on video with the Droid 4 below:
Produced by Daniel Goodman
