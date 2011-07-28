If You Want A Job At A Hedge Fund Get Yourself To Penn, Syracuse And NYU Immediately

If you graduated from Wharton — Penn University’s vaunted business school — you “are the most likely to end up in top-paid investing jobs in the hedge fund / alternative investment industry,” FinAlternatives reported.



A jobs survey by HFObserver found that following Wharton, Cornell and NYU’s Stern school of business tied for second place, followed by Duke and Stanford, as the top feeder schools to hedge funds.

Princeton, Harvard, Yale and Syracuse University came in equal sixth.

According to FinAlternatives,

A closer look at 2011 senior hires found that 75% of those with Penn/Wharton, Yale, and Harvard undergraduate degrees are working as investment professionals (analyst and portfolio manager), the highest-paid jobs in the industry.

About 60% of experienced hires with Princeton, Stanford and Duke degrees are actively investing, as are about half those with degrees from NYU.

