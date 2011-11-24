If You Want A Job At $2.5 Billion-Dollar Startup Palantir, You Have To Answer This Brain Teaser

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Here’s the brain teaser $2.5 billion-dollar startup Palantir asks potential employees (from Noah Davis):You have 25 horses and can race them in heats of 5. You know the order the horses finished in, but not their times. How many heats are necessary to find the fastest?



Do you know the answer?

For more on Palantir read BusinessWeek’s profile of the company →

