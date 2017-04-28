If you want a burger, Neil Perry has an app for that

Neil Perry. Source: supplied

The national roll out of Rockpool boss Neil Perry’s Burger Project recently hit double figures and now the chef is enlisting technology to build brand loyalty.

Perry, who sold his business to the private-equity backed Urban Purveyor Group in something of a reverse takeover last year – the company has since rebranded as Rockpool Dining Group – is launching his 11th Burger Project outlet, a 100-seater in Sydney’s Broadway today, April 28, and has also released the group’s first mobile loyalty app, which includes a $10 credit to the first 5000 users who download it.

“We also want to reward our loyal customers for their on-going support by enabling them to accrue points and receive complimentary menu items,” Perry said.

The free app can be used across all 11 Burger Projects in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Users earn 10 loyalty points for every $1 spent. It works out at around a 5%-plus discount, with 2000 points worth a $10 credit, 5000 points scores you a $30 credit.

And if you manage to chomp your way through $2500 worth of burgers, wine, beer and desserts, Perry’s pledged that at 250,000 points, he’ll share his “secret sauce” recipe with you.

The app also lets you order ahead, make mobile payments, and the chef promises it will have exclusive offers and menu items.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.