If You Thought The US Slowdown Was Bad, Get A Load Of This

Cheer up. At least the US is experiencing 1.8% growth.Check out the shambolic economic data out of Spain.



RTT News:

Retail sales decreased for the ninth straight month in March. Sales were down by 8.6 on a calendar adjusted terms, following an annual fall of 4.3 per cent in February. The consensus forecast called for a decline of 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, unemployment in Spain jumped a full percentage point to… wait for it… 21.3%!

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.5%.

