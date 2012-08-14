If You Thought The iPhone 5 Launched Today, Blame This Chewing Gum Company

Two weeks ago, a billboard was erected in SoHo, blocks from the Apple store.



Using the classic Apple format of a white background and a sparse message, “08.13.12,” in the Myriad font, rumours began to fly.

People began tweeting about the the iPhone 5 announcement, actually slated for Sept. 12, and talk of the iMac filled the message boards of MacRumors when a user posted a picture of the billboard. (Although “Bendrix,” the MacRumors poster, wasn’t convinced: “My guess is that maybe it’s related to some kind of end-of-world Mayan prophecy.”)

Today the mystery was revealed: The billboard is part of Wieden + Kennedy London’s campaign for Stride Gum, which spoofs the simplistic gravitas of Apple ads.

The sparse billboard was replaced by the following, starring Shaun White:

He’s not Samuel L. Jackson, but the snowboarder will do.

A hilarious documentary style commercial for the “most advanced, celebrity-endorsed chewing products we’ve ever developed” (below) is currently on YouTube.

Again, Stride uses classic Apple marketing cues: inspiring music, a white background, and white dudes in black shirts with ambiguous job titles saying things like: “Real innovation sits at the crossroads of technology and art, where intelligence and simplicity combine to create something that is truly magical. Intelligicity. that’s exactly what Mintacular is.”

Watch the video and tell us what you think in the comments:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Click here for another hilarious spoof of what your favourite products’ ads would look like if they were designed by Apple >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.