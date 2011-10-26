If You Thought Startups Were Doomed When Justin Bieber Invested, This Might Be Worse

Leonardo DiCaprio is the newest celebrity angel investor. He led a $4 million Series A round of financing in photo sharing startup, Mobli.

Mobli says it rejected larger investment offers and that it’s acquiring 10,000 new users a day.



Part of its success has stemmed from celebrity adoption. DiCaprio, David Arquette and Paris Hilton all use it.

