If You Thought New York Was Bad, Check Out The Ridiculous Public Sector Pensions In Illinois

As Obama begins a push for a new bailout of state governments, everyone’s taking another look at ridiculous public sector bloating.



If you thought New York and California were bad, check out pensions in Illinois. The standout on this list from 2008 is Gary Mical, a Wheeling School District administrator pulling in $17 million in pensions (via The Daily Bail):

Don’t Miss: Meet The 899 NY State Employees Who Earn More Than David Paterson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.