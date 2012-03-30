If You Thought Japan's Lost Decade Was Bad...

We just mentioned that HSBC has a big, new report out on the “Greek Shoots, and Weak Roots” of the global economy, arguing that while there were signs of an economic rebound, the underpinnings of western growth were not impressive, and were indeed Japan-like.



This table from the report is pretty remarkable.

If you look at this latest decade, the per capita rate of growth in the Western world has been slower than Japan’s per capita growth during the infamous lost decade of the ’90s.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: HSBC

