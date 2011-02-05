If You Thought China Was Causing Problems In The Rare Earths Market Now...

Photo: wikimedia commons

The price of rare earth metals — and thus rare earth stocks — have marched steadily higher thanks to strong demand, Chinese control, and threats from China about cutting off exports.But that might be just the beginning. Despite the fact that China dominates the production or rare earths, they may not have enough.



An article in The Australian cites a presentation made in Vancouver from the Chinese Society for Rare Earths suggesting that China may eventually switch to being a net importer, not exporter of these elements.

If you thought rare earths were hard to come by, just wait until China starts snapping them up all over the world.

For more background, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.