If You Thought Obamacare Would Be A Big Subsidy To Pharmaceuticals, Just Watch What's About To Happen In China

The new healthcare bill will levy a tax on big pharma, but they’ll be fine because of all the new customers coming on line.



But that ain’t nothing compared to this…

From a note put out today by UBS:

Pharma- with the Chinese gov’t in the midst of vastly expanding h/c access for the entire population, the Chinese pharma mkt is growing 25-30% per annum. We expect the Chinese pharma mkt to grow from $30.4b in 09 to $102.8b in 2015. China will add more to world pharma than US, Western Europe, and Japan combined. Best Positioned- AZN, Novo Nordisk, PFE and Sanofi. Sent Note

