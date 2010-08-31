If You Think Your Company Needs A CFO, Think Again

Last few weeks I was in the South of France waiting for my kit to arrive to the Port of Boston. By chance I hooked with a good friend of mine who’s enjoying a season off after selling the last company he was involved in (he’s on his third exit, bless him).



We talked business for a bit and about his next role. When I asked him whether he wanted to be CFO in a startup again, his response was blunt and immediate: “I was never a CFO, I was The Fixer. Young companies don’t need CFO’s. they’re just a VC’s wet dream to allow them to sleep at night.”

He hit it on the head: once a company has raised a decent amount of money (say for argument’s sake $15M), investors may feel jittery and start fantasizing about a “really senior CFO” who can “take the company all the way” (meaning usually IPO or exit) but more importantly who can be a “good steward” of all the money they have put in. Whether that is the right thing for the business is a different matter. His point was simple and correct: “before you’ve got a really large company on your hands, you really don’t need a CFO. You just need a good controller. You need really serious scale before a “real” CFO makes any sense.”

It made me thing of two related points that I do think matter, which is that you need to:

Keep it light on top management: We need (talented) Indians and not just chiefs. I have seen this a number of times: a tendency to grow the management team too fast, based on the notion that if the company is going to be ready for scale we need A+ heavyweights. The reality is often different, you take longer to grow then you anticipate or you get too many skilled managers ahead of your real needs, sometimes demotivating your young talent in the process or creating a “corporate” layer (argh). After all if you hire managers, they manage. Very often you can run a startup better with a very few execs and a lot of really talented young ones. Alex and Doug at Zoopla grow the management team very slowly and it pays off. The team at PriceMinister all grew into their management roles over time (all it takes is 10,000 hours of practice, right ?).

Always keep your eye on cash (dynamically): Ken Morse, who was running until recently the MIT Entrepreneurship centre, used to put it simply: CIMITYM in other words “Cash Is More Important Than Your Mother”. I don’t know whether it’s his creation or an old saying, but the point is simple: you can run your business without your mum but not without her cash. In startups the only real sin is running out of cash, and the cardinal sin is running out of cash UNEXPECTEDLY. So whilst you may not need a CFO, you sure need someone who understands cash-flow and can give you the confidence to know when it’s running out. If it sounds obvious to you, think again. Many entrepreneurs have not gone through the process of creating companies before and find rolling cash forecasts both mind-numbingly boring and actually hard to do. But when your companies starts to scale non-linearly, and assuming the evolution of your working capital is somewhat hard to forecast, it can get dicey. Get yourself a good Chief Cash Officer, to quote Fred Wilson. [BTW as an aside if you go on Fred Wilson or Brad Feld’s blog you will find that they have written about pretty much everything in the past (eg this), it’s depressing. Often I don’t bother to check:-) I guess I am just sampling]

In a nutshell:

You probably don’t need a senior CFO for quite a while

If you need a business partner, find one but don’t require him to be an accountant too

What you do need a Chief Cash Officer, whatever he or she is called. If you’ve run a retail business in the past on 2% margin, then do it yourself :-)

Remember, no ones gives a s*** about your EBITDA and your reporting when you’re a startup: you need accurate rolling cash forecasts

As an Entrepreneur, Cash is ALWAYS your problem. Own it.

Fred Destin is a partner at Atlas Venture. This article was originally posted at his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

