If You Think The iPad Isn't For Creating Cool Stuff, You're Nuts

One criticism we’ve seen leveled at the iPad from Jeff Jarvis, David Pogue, and others, is that the iPad is great for consuming content, but not so hot for creating it.We almost bought that line, but then we downloaded the free Adobe application Ideas (iTunes Link).



We now realise those people are nuts.

Ideas is the MS Paint of the iPad. It’s an ultra-simple doodling app, which lets you use your finger as a pencil to draw and colour.

Brushes offers an upscale version of the same type of app for $9.99 (iTunes link). The free Ideas app is good enough for us.

This is one of those applications that stopped us in our tracks. We could imagine being younger, or artier, and sitting the back of a car, or wherever, to use the iPad to make all sorts of neat pictures. We used MS Paint a ton when we were younger.

While this is just one app, it hints at the bigger possibilities. The iPad has been on the market for all of five days and there’s already a bad-arse application for creating cool paintings. Imagine what kind of cool apps for making stuff — blog posts, spreadsheets, whatever you want — will be coming out in a few months.

We quickly jammed out a little portrait using Ideas for the second time ever.

We sit across from this ugly mug, so we thought we'd do a portrait Open up Adobe Ideas, start drawing using your finger Add some colour in here...this app feels like MS Paint for the iPad No camera in the iPad, so take a pic with our iPhone Use Adobe's free Mobile Photoshop app Crop this puppy, then brighten it a touch, and email it to the iPad Now we drop the photo in the background Fill in more colours to make our picture look much better When we're done we email it to ourselves, so we can put it here or anywhere. Voila, our finished product

