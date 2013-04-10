If You Think Margaret Thatcher Got A Bad Rap, Try Hunter S. Thompson On Nixon

Photo:

Hunter S. Thompson — of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Fame — did not like Richard Nixon, the 37th President of the United States, and the only one who had to resign.

Margaret Thatcher death and the coverage of her life-and-times that ensued, proved that she, like Nixon, was a polarising figure.

But if you think some of the press following the death of Britain’s ‘Iron Lady’ was bad, check out these quotes from an epitaph of sorts that Thompson, a giant of American letters wrote after Nixon died.

It was originally published in Rolling Stone magazine, June 16, 1994.

If the right people had been in charge of Nixon’s funeral, his casket would have been launched into one of those open-sewage canals that empty into the ocean just south of Los Angeles. He was a swine of a man and a jabbering dupe of a president. Nixon was so crooked that he needed servants to help him screw his pants on every morning. Even his funeral was illegal. He was queer in the deepest way. His body should have been burned in a trash bin. By disgracing and degrading the Presidency of the United States, by fleeing the White House like a diseased cur, Richard Nixon broke the heart of the American Dream.

