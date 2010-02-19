Think Greece Is Scary? Now Get Ready For Spain

Photo: OECD

Spain has been under increasing pressure about its own sovereign debt position as dark clouds continue to swirl around its Mediterranean neighbour Greece.Their debt is huge, the banking system is troubled, and they had a monster housing bubble.



Strictly speaking, the country may not be as bad as Greece, but when you consider how enormous Spain is, its troubles could make Greece look like child’s play.

Just consider this: Spain’s GDP is $1.6 trillion. Greece’s is $357 billion.

Check out what got Spain into this mess and what it has to fear in July>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.