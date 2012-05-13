If You Skipped Mitt Romney's Huge Speech, Here's The Only Part You Need To See

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney had his coming out party with evangelical community this morning, addressing a crowd of 30,000 conservative Christians at Liberty University’s commencement.



The speech was clearly aimed to reassure religious conservatives that the Republican nominee shares their social values.

“People of different faiths, like yours and mine, sometimes wonder where we can meet in common purpose, when there are so many differences in creed and theology,” Romney said. “Surely the answer is that we can meet in service, in shared moral convictions about our nation stemming from a common worldview.”

Although Romney never directly mentioned his Mormon faith, he mentioned God and Christianity at least 20 times, and even name-dropped his former rival Rick Santorum, a favourite among social conservatives. And his line about the definition of marriage earned him his only standing ovation of the morning.

Here’s the excerpt:

The power of these values is evidenced by a Brookings Institution study that Senator Rick Santorum brought to my attention. For those who graduate from high school, get a full-time job, and marry before they have their first child, the probability that they will be poor is 2%. But, if those things are absent, 76% will be poor. Culture matters. As fundamental as these principles are, they may become topics of democratic debate. So it is today with the enduring institution of marriage. Marriage is a relationship between one man and one woman.

Watch a video of these clips below:





