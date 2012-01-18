If You Skipped Last Night's GOP Debate, Here Are The 5 Wild Showdowns You Missed

The five remaining Republican presidential candidates took the debate stage in South Carolina for yet another wild round in the GOP’s Survivor 2012 race.



With less than a week to go before the Palmetto State’s primary, Monday night’s matchup was widely seen as the last opportunity for the not-Mitt Romney candidates to get in their licks before the next round of eliminations. Increasingly desperate to derail the frontrunner, Rick Santorum, Newt Gingrich, and Rick Perry brought their best game to the podium, barraging Romney with the most sustained attacks he has experienced so far this election season.

Overall, the debate was a pretty raucous throwdown — a welcome improvement after last weekend’s lackluster New Hampshire double-header. The Fox News audience was lively and moderators were not afraid to throw some elbows to get the candidates riled up.

In case you missed the fireworks, we’ve put together some of the highights.

