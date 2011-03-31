If You Really Believe In That Whole "Dr. Copper" Thing...

Copper is seen frequently as a great predictor of economic health, but a lot of the time it moves in line with the overall market, and thus its use as a barometer is of limited use.



Not so lately. While the market has come back nicely, copper continues to look very ugly, and is markedly bucking the uptrend today.

Believe in the whole “Dr. Copper” thing? Now’s your chance to put your money where your moth is.

Here’s copper going back a few months.

