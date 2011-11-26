If You Own At Least 5 Ferraris, This New Elite Club Is For You

So you own a Ferrari? Well that’s not good. That’s what the guys back at Ferrari think. To make it to this new super exclusive Ferrari club, they insist that you own the keys to at least five Ferraris. And here’s what the Italian car aficionados are entitles to.



Clients who own at least five Ferraris will have exclusive access to limited-edition models. And unlike the existing owners’ club, according to Ferrari, there are only about 300 collectors around the world that own more than five Ferrari models and would qualify for this exclusive distinction.



Wonder why they wanted to make this divide? They were asked to create a special club. The collector’s club proposal was born after discord grew between the carmaker and Ferrari owners and car insurance policy holders who couldn’t buy the Ferrari SA APERTA – the 80th anniversary model dedicated to Italian design house Pininfarina – because of its limited production run of 80 units.



So if you have five or more of these eye-pleasing machines, and want to add to your collection, you know what to do.

(Via NY Daily News)



This post originally appeared on Luxpresso.

