If You Made $213,000 A Day, You'd Be This Guy

Photo: AP

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison has pocketed more than $60 million in stock options annually since 2008, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.That’s in addition to other pay that ratcheted his salary up to $77.6 million in total compensation last year.



That’s an astounding $213,000 a day.

Wow.

Is he worth it?

Before you answer, consider that Oracle’s arch enemy, Microsoft, pays CEO Steve Ballmer $1.4 million and no stock options (although he sits on some $9 billion of Microsoft stock already).

Oracle’s market cap is about $143.84 billion.

Microsoft’s market cap is about $261.29 billion.

Just a thought.

