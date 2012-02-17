If You Made $213,000 A Day, You'd Be This Guy

Photo: AP
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison has pocketed more than $60 million in stock options annually since 2008, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.That’s in addition to other pay that ratcheted his salary up to $77.6 million in total compensation last year.
That’s an astounding $213,000 a day.
Wow.
Is he worth it?
Before you answer, consider that Oracle’s arch enemy, Microsoft, pays CEO Steve Ballmer $1.4 million and no stock options (although he sits on some $9 billion of Microsoft stock already).
Oracle’s market cap is about $143.84 billion.
Microsoft’s market cap is about $261.29 billion.
Just a thought.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.