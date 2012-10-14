If You Love Design, This Is The Perfect Site For Wasting Time On A Weekend Morning

There’s a Tumblr blog called Little Big Details that features just that: small user-interface and user-experience design details in Web products that make a big difference.



Like here, how in the iOS Mail app, the “Drafts” folder icon is a partly folded paper aeroplane, and the “Sent” folder icon is a folded one:

Or this one, from OS X, where when you enter dictation mode, your computer’s fans automatically turn off:

Or this one from Facebook, where the icon for marriage actually matches the genders of the married couple:

Or how in Pinterest’s iOS app, scrolling down hides the top bar and scrolling up makes it re-appear:



Anyway, if you’re at all into design, Little Big Details is worth wasting 15 minutes clicking through on a Saturday morning >>

