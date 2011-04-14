If You Look Like This, You're Destined For Billions

Alyson Shontell
Kirsty Bertarelli Lakshmi Mittal

Photo: AP Images

Experts studied the UK’s wealthiest men and women, from the Duke of Westminster to the Heineken heir, and noted similarities in facial features. Mark Riley, Marketing Director of the company that commissioned the study, MyJobGroup.co.uk says: “Success in business is down to many factors, one of which could well be our facial features.” (via DailyMail)

Why? According to personologists (psychologists who study facial features and behaviour), strong physical characteristics represent strong personality types. And people with strong personalities tend to be most successful.

Of course, looks aren’t everything. “Whether or not you match up to our ‘Face of Success‘ images, one of the most important factors in business success is being in the right job at the right time,” Riley says.

What are the magic facial features many wealthy people share? The DailyMail listed them out and asked personologists why each physical characteristic is representative of success.

For men: Ears set back on head

What it means: 'Focuses on the future and can be extravagant.' (via DailyMail)

For men: Wide-set eyes

What it means: 'Sees the bigger picture and is a multitasker.' (via DailyMail)

For men: Protruding chin

What it means: 'Tenacious.' (via DailyMail)

For men: Flared nostrils

What it means: 'Very independent and high self reliance.' (via DailyMail)

For men: Inverted 'V' eyebrows

What it means: 'Good at seeing the overall picture.' (via DailyMail)

For men and women: A Roman nose

What it means: 'Has an eye for a bargain, very cost conscious and a desire for money.' (via DailyMail)

For men and women: Sloped back forehead

What it means: 'Quick to respond and can think on their feet.' (via DailyMail)

For women: High forehead

What it means: 'Needs intellectual challenges and thinks outside the box.' (via DailyMail)

For women: Long philtrum (the stretch between the nose and mouth)

What it means: 'Dry sense of humour and sarcastic at times but doesn't take criticism too personally.' (via DailyMail)

For women: Flared eyebrows

What it means: 'Enjoys the limelight and is very creative.' (via DailyMail)

So by our accounts, wealthy people look like this:

Lakshmi Mittal and Kirsty Bertarelli, the wealthiest man and woman in the UK.

