If You Look Like This, You're Destined For Billions

Photo: AP Images

Experts studied the UK’s wealthiest men and women, from the Duke of Westminster to the Heineken heir, and noted similarities in facial features. Mark Riley, Marketing Director of the company that commissioned the study, MyJobGroup.co.uk says: “Success in business is down to many factors, one of which could well be our facial features.” (via DailyMail)



Why? According to personologists (psychologists who study facial features and behaviour), strong physical characteristics represent strong personality types. And people with strong personalities tend to be most successful.

Of course, looks aren’t everything. “Whether or not you match up to our ‘Face of Success‘ images, one of the most important factors in business success is being in the right job at the right time,” Riley says.

What are the magic facial features many wealthy people share? The DailyMail listed them out and asked personologists why each physical characteristic is representative of success.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.