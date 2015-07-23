If you live in one of these 18 Australian cities, Uber may deliver free ice cream to you tomorrow

ICE-CREAM. Picture: Getty Images

Uber is trying to lure in new customers in 18 cities across Australia with a 470ml tub of Gelato Messina.

Here’s how it works:

Open Uber between 11am-5pm on Friday, July 24

Set your location and request ICE CREAM

If connected, a 470ml tub of Messina will be delivered within minutes for $15.

If it’s your first time using Uber, you’ll get your ice-cream for free. Use the code ICECREAMOZ when signing up in the Promotions section of the app.

Uber’s even got a custom flavour ready to roll for the day. It’s called UberX Scoop and it sounds delicious – “hazelnut gelato with white chocolate, hazelnut fudge, milk chocolate chips and cream filled wafers”.

And here’s the cities in which the ice-cream will be handed out:

SA – Adelaide; Victoria – Ballarat, Bendigo, Melbourne, Geelong; Queensland – Brisbane, Bunbury, Cairns, Townsville, Gold Coast; NSW – Byron Bay, Parramatta, Sydney, Wollongong; ACT – Canberra; NT – Darwin; Tasmania – Hobart; WA – Perth

