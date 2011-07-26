Daily State of the Markets

Good morning. Perhaps I should consider wandering off on another vacation soon because in short, if you liked Monday, you’re probably going to love the rest of the week. While I have taken an oath to never, ever drag the dusty crystal ball up from the crawl space under the house, I am of the mind that there isn’t likely to be much in the way of upside action until the two parties in Washington come to an agreement. And with Senator Corker today making it clear that the August 2nd deadline isn’t really a deadline, well, I guess we’re stuck playing the waiting game for a while.

Speaking of deadlines, raise your hand if you feel used and abused by both House Speaker Boehner and Treasury Secretary Geithner. Frankly, I’ve become accustomed to Mr. Geithner saying whatever comes into his head without any real regard for what market watchers might think. But when both Geithner and Boehner called for a Sunday night deadline (before the open of the Asian markets), I actually thought they were serious. Silly me. (And by the way, can I have my Sunday evening back now?)

Also on the topic of deadlines, Wall Streeters have been busy with their calculators and one bank suggested Monday that August 10th is a more realistic date when the U.S. might have to start getting creative with its checkbook. Another report noted that the U.S. Treasury has been taking in more money than it really needs recently, just in case a scenario such as we’re seeing now played out.

However, it is important to note that just because there might be a net shortfall in the budget, doesn’t mean that the U.S. is going to default on anything. Remember, the United States Treasury takes in an enormous amount of money each month and since politicians are nothing if not creative, we might be able to squeeze by for a couple more weeks without telling bondholders that they aren’t going to get paid.

The point this morning is that there really is no hard and fast deadline for Congress and the White House to strike a deal. But it is also worth noting that the rating agencies have warned that a downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating could happen in the not-too distant future if the powers-that-be don’t get serious about dealing with the deficit. Remember, it was only a few days ago that Standard & Poor’s threatened to cut the U.S. debt rating if a meaningful deficit reduction plan wasn’t agreed to in the near-term.

While stocks did fall on Monday, there is one positive that can be taken away from the action. Up until the time when two parties starting holding up signs, pointing fingers, and calling their opponents names again, the market had held up fairly well. It seems that even the fast-money didn’t really believe that U.S. lawmakers would be dumb enough to make a mess of this situation. The bottom line seems to be that since everybody knows what’s at stake, nobody thinks the sky is going to fall. But, of course, that was before the politicians started acting like children again.

So, in light of the fact that the professional politicians still have some time to pound their chests and posture for their constituents before the REAL deadline (Congress goes on summer recess on August 6th!), I’m guessing that we’re likely to see more of the same for the next week. However, after taking a look at this crystal ball, I’d best go find the power washer if I intend on using it again anytime soon.

Turning to this morning… The President took the deficit debate to the public last night via a televised address. And although Obama seemed to be pitching a deal that both sides consider dead at this stage, the plea for compromise did certainly sound reasonable at this stage of the game. Foreign markets improved overnight and the futures are pointing to a slightly higher open as the fear of default in the U.S. seems to be ebbing.

On the Economic front… We don’t have any economic data to review before the bell but we will get an update on the Case-Shiller Home Price at 9:00 am eastern, and then U.S. Consumer Confidence and New Home Sales at 10:00 am.

Thought for the day… Remember that it pays to be open minded (in more ways than one)…

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: +0.92% Shanghai: +0.53% Hong Kong: +1.25% Japan: +0.47% France: -0.42% Germany: +0.11% London: +0.05%

Australia: +0.92%

Shanghai: +0.53%

Hong Kong: +1.25%

Japan: +0.47%

France: -0.42%

Germany: +0.11%

London: +0.05%

Crude Oil Futures: +$0.54 to $99.74

Gold: -$0.80 to $1610.40

Dollar: higher against the Yen, lower vs. Euro and Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 3.025%

Stocks Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: +2.63 Dow Jones Industrial Average: +18 NASDAQ Composite: +7.4

S&P 500: +2.63

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +18

NASDAQ Composite: +7.4

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Mentor Graphics (MENT) – BofA/Merrill

Finisar (FNSR) – Citi

Google (GOOG) – Iniated Buy at CLSA

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) – Deutsche Bank

Volterra Semiconductor (VLTR) – Piper Jaffray

Sprint Nextel (S) – RBC Capital

Eagle Materials (EXP) – Stephens

Rofin-Sinar Technologies (RSTI) – Stifel Nicolaus

Silver Wheaton (SLW) – TD Newcrest

Downgrades:

Harmonic (HLIT) – BofA/Merrill

Excel Maritime (EXM) – Deutsche Bank

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) – Deutsche Bank

Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) – Deutsche Bank

HCA Holdings (HCA) – Goldman Sachs

Guess? (GES) – Lazard

Warrnaco (WRC) – Lazard

SunPower (SPWRA) – Stifel Nicolaus

ITT Educational (ESI) – UBS

Earnings Yesterday’s Earnings After The Bell

Company

Symbol

EPS Reuters

Estimate Aaron’s AAN $0.41 $0.41 Arch Capital Group ACGL $0.45 $0.34 Anadarko Petroleum APC $1.14 $0.95 Baidu BIDU $0.74 $0.66 Broadcom BRCM $0.72 $0.63 Canadian National Railway CNI $1.26 $1.25 Crane CR $0.85 $0.83 Fidelity National Financial FNF $0.36 $0.31 FMC Technologies FTI $0.39 $0.38 Hexcel HXL $0.32 $0.28 Masco MAS $0.05 $0.07 Netflix NFLX $1.26 $1.12 Nuvasive NUVA $0.30 $0.28 Owens & Minor OMI $0.46 $0.49 Plum Creek PCL $0.27 $0.29 Rent-A-centre RCII $0.68 $0.72 Reinsurance Group RGA $1.72 $1.82 Range Resources RRC $0.27 $0.18 Sanmina-SCI SANM $0.42 $0.35 Solutia SOA $0.57 $0.56 STMicroelectronics STM $0.14 * $0.21 Texas Instruments TXN $0.56 $0.54 Unisys UIS $0.93 * ($0.08)

Earnings Before The Bell

Company

Symbol

EPS Reuters

Estimate Affiliated Managers AMG $1.71 $1.64 Amylin Pharmaceuticals AMLN -$0.22 ($0.17) Anixter AXE $1.43 $1.42 Biogen Idec BIIB $1.36 $1.37 CIT Group CIT -$0.24 * ($0.33) Cummins CMI $2.41 $2.01 Centene CNC $0.54 * $0.54 Covidien COV $1.01 $0.95 Capella Education CPLA $0.99 $0.90 Domino’s Pizza DPZ $0.40 $0.36 Eastman Kodak EK -$0.62 ($0.61) Ford F $0.59 $0.59 W.R. Grace GRA $1.00 $0.89 Hershey HSY $0.56 $0.55 Illinois Tool ITW $0.99 $1.02 Invesco IVZ $0.44 $0.43 JetBlue Airways JBLU $0.08 $0.09 Kinetic Concepts KCI $1.23 $1.22 Lexmark LXK $1.36 $1.03 3M MMM $1.60 $1.60 National Oilwell Varco NOV $1.14 $1.01 Office Depot ODP -$0.06 ($0.12) Occidental Petroleum OXY $2.23 $2.17 PACCAR PCAR $0.65 $0.68 Patriot Coal PCX -$0.14 * $0.03 Pentair PNR $0.75 $0.72 Regions Financial RF $0.04 ($0.01) RadioShack RSH $0.31 $0.37 Sonic Automotive SAH $0.37 $0.36 Sigma-Aldrich SIAL $0.93 $0.92 Simon Property SPG $1.65 $1.58 Supervalu SVU $0.35 $0.33 Tellabs TLAB -$0.04 ($0.03) T. Rowe Price TROW $0.76 $0.78 Under Armour UA $0.12 $0.08 UPS UPS $1.05 $1.04 Valero Energy VLO $1.30 * $1.47 Waters WAT $1.08 $1.14 Waddell & Reed WDR $0.58 $0.57 Weatherford International WFT $0.17 $0.16 Watson Pharmaceuticals WPI $1.01 $0.99 Watsco WSO $1.09 $1.30 Western Union WU $0.42 $0.37

* Report includes items that make comparisons to the consensus estimate questionable

