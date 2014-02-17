If You Like Your Wines To Win Medals, Here Are The Latest Aussie Drops To Drink

South Australia took home the trophy for best wine in Sydney’s wine show. Source: supplied

A shiraz from the Adelaide Hills has taken out the top prize in the annual Macquarie Group Sydney Royal Wine Show.

The Lobethal Road Wines 2012 shiraz won the Macquarie Group Perpetual Trophy Best Wine of Show, as well as Best Shiraz and Best Red Wine.

More than 30 trophies and 1,100 Sydney Royal medals were awarded to entrants from across the country’s top wine regions, with 48 percent of entries receiving a medal, which, for wine, recognises benchmarks of excellence, rather than the traditional 1/2/3 placings.

Chardonnay proved to be back on-trend in the white wine section, with the Yarra Valley’s Coldstream Hills Reserve Chardonnay 2011 taking out the Fine Wine Partners Perpetual Trophy for the best wine judged from the top wines of each of the Capital City Wine Shows – that’s more than 17,000 wines across Australia.

The Best White Wine also went to a Chardonnay, with South Australia’s Wolf Blass Wines awarded top honours in the category for its 2012 White Label Chardonnay.

The Hunter Valley’s McLeish Estate had a good competition, taking home four trophies, including Exhibitor of the Best NSW Wine, for its 2007 semillon. Other highlights included McLaren Vale’s Rosemount Estate winning two major trophies across the Best Red Blend categories for its flagship 2012 grenache shiraz mataro (GSM).

Brokenwood’s Iain Riggs was chairman of 32 judges, who blind-tasted their way through a record 2,400 entries from 369 winemakers.

There were 30 more Gold medals than last year, which Mr Riggs said reflected both excellent 2012 and 2013 vintages and the quality of some of the older cellared wines.

“It’s also great to see more biodynamic and organic entries reflecting their current popularity with consumers. I expect this will be a segment that will continue to grow in quantity and quality,” he said.

A total of 144 Gold medals, 270 Silver medals and 737 Bronze medals were awarded.

Full results of the 2014 Macquarie Group Sydney Royal Wine Show are available here.

You can taste these wines at the Sydney Royal Wine Experience on 1 March at Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park. For tickets visit here.

