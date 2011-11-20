If You Like (Or Used To Like) 'Glee,' You'll Love...

There were two big headlines about “Glee” this week.



One, the show marked its 300th musical performance.

Two, it hit a season low in the ratings.

Such is the state of affairs when it comes to Fox’s musical comedy — while it never could have been expected to maintain the level of cultural dominance it started with, it’s firmly in identity-crisis territory.

And so, while the New Directions look for some new directions, you might need something else to fill the hole in your “Glee”-mourning heart.

