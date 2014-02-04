If You Like A Drink When You Fly, Then Qantas Is Your Airline

Qantas also trains its staff in wine service as part of its ‘Sommeliers in the Sky’ program.

Take note high-flying wine snobs: Qantas is serving the best plonk at the pointy end, taking out five of the 13 trophies at the annual Cellars in the Sky Awards, held in London on Monday.

The Australian-based airline has now won more awards than any other carrier for the fifth year running.

The gongs included Best Overall Wine Cellar (although we’ve yet to hear a cabin attendant say “Hang on Sir, I’ll just duck down to the cellar and check” when we’re halfway to Europe), Best First Class Cellar and Best Business Class Cellar.

In the individual wine categories Qantas scored Best First Class White Wine for Leeuwin Estate Art Series Chardonnay 2009 and first place in Best First Class Sparkling wine for Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2000.

Qantas Executive Manager Customer Experience, Alison Webster, said the airline spends $15 million a year on Australian wines, sourcing 250 different wines from more than 150 producers.

Winemakers Stephen Pannell from SC Pannell in McLaren Vale, Vanya Cullen from Cullen’s in Margaret River and Tom Carson from Yabby Lake on the Mornington Peninsula are on the Qantas Wine Panel, which helps choose the wines the airline serves.

