Let's Get To The Point: Newt Gingrich Is A Sinister And Corrupt Blowhard

Newt Gingrich is a slime-bucket. That isn’t an opinion.You just need to understand his relationship with Freddie Mac.



For the past few years, Newt Gingrich appeared to be a staunch foe of Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprise that is the guarantor of so much bad mortgage paper.

As John Derbyshire points out at National Review:

Back during the 2008 presidential campaign, he told a Fox News interviewer that then-Senator Obama ought to return contributions he had received from Freddie Mac and its sister racket, Fannie Mae. Just last year Newt brought out a campaign book in which he argued for getting rid of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

But now that it has been exposed that Freddie Mac paid Gingrich over $1.5 million to lobby conservative legislators to abandon their free-market convictions and support Freddie Mac, Newt has gone into damage-control mode.

Gingrich defended himself last week in Iowa by saying he gave Freddie “strategic advice for a long period of time.” He went on to say that, “Every American should be interested in expanding housing opportunities.”

Yes, Newt Gingrich believes you are just that stupid.

He is the kid who stole $1.5 million from the cookie jar. Now he looks at us with that impish grin and blathers something about the “transformational change” he intends to bring to Washington.

Gingrich’s career is not about the “change” he brings to Washington. It’s about the hundreds of thousands of dollars he takes out of Washington, year after year.

This is what led another conservative, George Will, to say this weekend, “Gingrich’s is an amazingly efficient candidacy in that it embodies everything that is disagreeable about modern Washington. He’s the classic rental politician.”

Please, Republicans, end this embarrassment and make a credible challenge to Obama.

