Cussing At Work Isn't Going To Help You Get Promoted

Photo: Jaako via flickr

Yelling out a BLEEP every now and then at work may help you bond with your coworkers, but just watch your foul language when you’re in the company of your superiors. A recently released survey by CareerBuilder reveals that 64 per cent of employers say they’d think less of an employee who repeatedly swears on the job.



Furthermore, 57 per cent of employers say they’d be less likely to promote someone who loves to drop the F-bomb.

The survey says:

“Employers are inclined to think less of an employee who swears at work for a variety of reasons. Most (81 per cent) believe that the use of curse words brings the employee’s professionalism into question. Others are concerned with the lack of control (71 per cent) and lack of maturity (68 per cent) demonstrated by swearing at work, while 54 per cent said swearing at work makes an employee appear less intelligent.”

According to the report, half of the workers surveyed say they swear at work and do so in front of their bosses. However, they are less likely to do so in front of senior leaders (13 per cent) and clients (7 per cent).

Although they might not want to hear you cursing, one in four of the employers surveyed admitted that they cuss at their employees on the job.

Workers in Washington, D.C. are the most likely to swear at work, followed by Denver and Chicago; New York City ranks #9 out of 10 major cities.

Surprisingly, younger employees swear less at work than their older coworkers and those who are most likely to swear on the job are between the ages of 35 to 44.

The survey included more than 2,000 hiring managers and 3,800 workers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.