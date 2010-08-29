If You Include These 10 Elements In Your Proposal, You're Likely To Close

This is where you address the pricing details of your solution. Notice it is called the investment details section, not the pricing details section. This is done purposefully because the word 'investment' indicates something of value in exchange for the money spent, or invested, in your solution. Stay away from words like 'price' and 'cost' as they suggest only that money will be spent, as opposed to an exchange of value.

Whether you choose to itemize your proposal is a personal choice. One nice aspect of an itemized proposal is that if the client balks at the total investment, you can ask the prospect which items to remove from the proposal in order to lower the price. In other words, you can come down on the price, but only with the understanding that the solution will be different than what you originally proposed.

If you're going to give a little, your prospect needs to give a little, too. Too often we drop the price of our solution in order to win the business. However, this can create the perception that you don't see the value in your own solution, as well as send a message to your prospect that you didn't start with your best price. Coming down on your price also sets a precedent, and your clients may come to expect it after you do it once.