If You Haven't Kissed By The Fifth Date, You Probably Won't Have Sex Until Marriage

This week we published some of the results of our Business Insider-SurveyMonkey Audience poll about dating and sex.

We polled 1,660 singles from around the country about dating decorum.

One of the most interesting findings comes in the cross tabs, when you look at the correlation between the minimum number of dates people feel you should wait until you kiss and the minimum number of dates people feel you should wait until you have sex.

Essentially, if you’ve kissed by the fifth date, your partner probably thinks that up to nine dates is the minimum before you have sex.

But, the majority of people who think you need to wait at least six dates before you kiss also think you should wait until marriage to have sex.

Again, keep in mind that correlation and causation are two completely different concepts. But it’s worth keeping in mind that people who kiss by the fifth date seem to be willing to have sex before marriage, and people who don’t want to wait.

Here’s what it looks like

