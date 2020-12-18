If you have the skills to keep up with a chef, you could win a gourmet BBQ lunch for you and 9 mates

Image: Getty / Hinterhaus Productions

This year has been a weird one, to say the least. With the pandemic keeping us apart from almost everyone we care about, we’ve all definitely earned some fun. And now that summer is finally starting (and restrictions are easing), we’re looking towards warmer days spent with friends and family.

You might be a whizz in the kitchen (especially if you jumped onto the pandemic cooking boom), but when it comes to planning a family lunch or dinner party for friends, there are a lot of preparations that go into making it perfect. Not everything’s as simple as choosing a top-shelf tipple like Grey Goose vodka to go into your cocktails and knowing there’ll be no complaints.

It’s our humble opinion that the quickest and surest way to take an afternoon of hosting friends from fun to incredible is by having a trained professional sweep in to not only cook you all lunch but to also provide ice-cold, delicious cocktails, too. And if you haven’t realised, that’s exactly why we decided to partner with Grey Goose vodka on this specific giveaway. It’s the kind of bottle you buy when you just don’t have time for average alcohol (do we ever?). For us, it’s the uncompromising flavour Grey Goose vodka gleans out of their premium French ingredients during the distilling process that makes it truly special.

We want that for you this summer, and so does Grey Goose vodka. That’s why we’ve partnered to give you the chance to win exactly that. Simply tell us in 25 words or less about a new cooking skill you’ve mastered this year to go into the draw to win a fully-catered party for you and nine friends.

But more on the prize. Specifically, it includes a catered BBQ lunch by one of the best local chefs in your area and a Grey Goose vodka drinks pack to keep you and your friends well-hydrated throughout the afternoon. Even better, the BBQ will take place at your own home.

Tell us in 25 words or less about a new cooking skill you’ve mastered this year to go into the draw to win a fully-catered party for you and nine friends.



Good luck with your entry!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.