If You Have Files Trapped On Megaupload, There's Still Hope: It's Coming Back As A Zombie

Megaupload is apparently on its way back after being shut down late yesterday, Mashable reports.The site is based in the Netherlands, according to Mashable, and doesn’t have a domain name. But you can access it from the direct IP address for the site. (You can find it here.)



Here’s what it says on the site:

WE DON’T HAVE ANY DOMAIN NAME FOR NOW

ONLY THIS IP ADDRESS (http://109.236.83.66) BEWARE TO THE PISHING SITES!

This is the NEW MEGAUPLOAD SITE! we are working to be back full again

Bookmark the site and share the new address in facebook and twitter!

Either way, it might be another chance to get your files back, if they are still trapped on Megaupload’s servers. Keep an eye on it.

