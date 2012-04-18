$100 Can Buy You The Supercar Thrill Of A Lifetime

Photo: Courtesy Gotham Dream Cars

Most people seem to think that if you want to drive a supercar, you need to have nearly unlimited means to do so.But one company, Gotham Dream Cars, is trying to change that notion completely. For as little as $100, Gotham will let you take one of its Ferraris or Lamborghinis for three laps of a specially designed autocross course.



A few days ago, Gotham invited me to take part in a sprint at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. I got there to find two Ferraris, a Lamborghini, and a modified autocross course meant to show off the raw speed of these machines.

As you would expect, it’s really a thrill. You get in a car with a knowledgeable instructor and then they let you loose on the course.

The chance to drive a Ferrari at full throttle is worth the price of admission on its own. On the roads, these cars are shackled by speed limits and traffic, but the Dream Car Sprint lets you drive them at speeds approaching 100 MPH in a controlled, safe environment.

Gotham even has a professional photographer on site so you can have some souvenirs to take home.

Right now, the Dream Car Sprint is available for $99 through certain deal sites; otherwise, it’s $249. The events are being run all around the East Coast, including stints at Metlife Stadium, in Boston, Philadelphia, and parts of Florida. They may even head out West in the future.

It’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon.

Disclosure: My participation in Gotham’s Dream Car Sprint was complimentary.

