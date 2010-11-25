If You Hate The BCS, There Are Only Four College Football Games Left That Matter

Photo: AP Images

If you are one of the five people that is not profiting from the BCS and still likes the BCS, this post is not for you.However, if you are one of the millions of college football fans that desperately wants a playoff, then you also love it when chaos and controversy consumes the BCS title game selection.



Typically, BCS chaos happens when one of the spots in the championship game comes down to two or more one-loss teams from big conferences that have somewhat similar resumes. Recent examples include Oklahoma over Texas in 2009 and Florida over Michigan in 2006.

Or chaos can ensue when the BCS conferences have three undefeated conference champs, as happened in 2004 when Auburn did not get a shot at the title.

Unfortunately, neither of those scenarios will be in play this season. But there is still hope. It turns out there is a third scenario that guarantees the people behind the BCS will take a dump in their tighty whities: The nightmare matchup scenario.

In this case, the nightmare matchup would be TCU versus Boise State, two non-BCS schools. Either team against an undefeated BCS school makes a compelling Cinderella matchup. But if the two must play each other, nobody will care.

That means BCS haters need both Auburn and Oregon to lose one of their final games. Here is the remaining schedule for both teams … and each will have to play a hated in-state rival that would love to spoil their fun.

Friday

Auburn @ #11 Alabama

#21 Arizona @ Oregon

December 4

Auburn vs #18 South Carolina (SEC Championship)

Oregon @ Oregon State

That’s it. Four games. Two losses and the BCS will once again have failed. Two losses and we can start dreaming of 2014.

