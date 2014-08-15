How Rich You'd Be If You'd Invested $US1,000 With Warren Buffett In 1964

On Thursday, shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway hit $US200,000 for the first time. This number has doubled since October 2006.

Back when Buffett became a majority shareholder in 1964, the stock was only $19.

Imagine if you had invested in Buffett back then.

We wanted to see what would have happened to a $US1,000 investment if we had bet on Berkshire Hathaway in a given year — from 1964 all the way through 2013.

The numbers aren’t too crazy for recent years. For example, for the year 2004, your $US1,000 would have turned into $US2,342 by the end of 2013.

But if you had invested in 1964, your $US1,000 would be $US10.5 million.

Buffett is known for his long-term investment strategy. And people who invested in Berkshire Hathaway early on have certainly reaped the benefits of that.

Here’s what the data looks like:

As you can see, there’s a huge difference between the earlier years and the later years. So we also created a log-scale version as well.

And in case you wanted to see the numbers, he’s a table of all the data. The left column shows the year (we started from 2013 and worked backward). And the right column shows what your $US1,000 would be worth today, given the year you invested it.

Note: we rounded the numbers.

Data taken from Yahoo Finance, All Financial Matters, Forbes, and Santa Cruz University.

