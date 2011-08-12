If You Had Bought Swiss Franc In 1970...

A reader sends us this chart of the US Dollar against the Franc since 1970.



It’s a little blurry, but the dollar’s lost 3/4 of its value since then against the Swissie, meaning you could’ve made a cool 4X on your money since then.

On the other hand, there are numous stocks that have gone up way more than 4x since then (when priced in USD) so maybe the weak dollar isn’t THAT bad.

