If You Grew Up In The 90s, This New Internet Explorer Ad Will Take You Back

If you grew up in the 90’s, you may appreciate a new ad Internet Explorer just posted on YouTube.It features troll dolls, bowl hair cuts and pogs. It’s everything you used to love, wrapped up in one giant sponsored message:



“You grew up. So did we. Reconnect with the new Internet Explorer.”

The only things it’s missing are Gak, Floam and roller blades.

Ah, memories. Watch:

