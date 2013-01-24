If You Grew Up In The 90s, This New Internet Explorer Ad Will Take You Back

If you grew up in the 90’s, you may appreciate a new ad Internet Explorer just posted on YouTube.It features troll dolls, bowl hair cuts and pogs. It’s everything you used to love, wrapped up in one giant sponsored message:
“You grew up. So did we. Reconnect with the new Internet Explorer.”
The only things it’s missing are Gak, Floam and roller blades.
Ah, memories. Watch:
