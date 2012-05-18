If You Get Stuck With Your Land Rover In The Arabian Desert, Just Eat The Owner's Manual

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Y&R Dubai

A Land Rover is inherently a vehicle of adventure. While they have become posh and luxurious over the years, the English SUVs are still incredibly capable off-road rides.But even they can get stuck, especially in the deceptively loose sands of a desert. However, Land Rover now has you covered.



According to PSFK, Land Rover Dubai has created a survival guide for customers if they get lost in the Arabian Desert.

The best part of the guide, by far, is that it is also edible. That’s right: If rations get low, you can survive off the edible paper and ink of the guide.

Created by Y&R Dubai, the guide can serve multiple purposes. The cover is a reflective silver, which means it can be used to signal help.

If you have some food, the binding can be used as skewers to cook it. The guide itself also has info on how to build a shelter and a fire, as well as a map for the daring people that want to walk out of the desert.

And if you don’t have any food, just eat a few pages of the manual for some energy.

The book was made to promote the adventurous spirit that comes along with owning a Land Rover. Only 5,000 were to be made, but the people in Dubai love it so much that there are an additional 7,000 going out soon.

One issue: The book is perishable, with the first batch going sour on 2/15/2013.

Get eating!

